MANILA – The number of COVID-19 patients admitted at the Philippine General Hospital has greatly increased in just a span of 10 days, said hospital spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario on Wednesday.

“Just to give you an overview, for the past few weeks of December, we were seeing all-time lows in our admissions, numbering to about 30-40. In fact, on December 25, the last recorded lowest number was 30. Only 30 COVID patients in the hospital,” he said.

“And right now, as we speak, Jan. 5, we have 203 patients in the hospital. So if you do the math, [that’s] at least six times [increase] from the 10-day course.”

“So indeed really, there was an explosion in terms of transmission, probably in the communities.”

Del Rosario noted that a number of their health workers have also contracted COVID-19.

“At the same time, we’re also seeing a lot of our healthcare workers getting sick. And these are not healthcare workers assigned to the COVID wards,” he said.

“A lot of them are just coming in from the holidays. And they probably got it also from their own communities, and that’s part of probably the social gatherings that they attended.”

The doctor said they are struggling to convert more of their wards to cater to the deluge of COVID cases, as they still have a lot of non-COVID-19 patients who need beds.

“Now, we are in a situation where you cannot just easily discharge them or turn them down. Because you know, they have no other hospitals to go to. A lot of hospitals are also, they have their own occupancy issues. Now, it's not that easy to flip it back.”

“But we are trying, slowly reopening our COVID wards. But we always have to remember that for every bed or for every room that we open for a COVID patient, you have to have a complement of manpower. So really, it’s a challenge if your healthcare workers are getting sick also.”

Del Rosario appealed to the public to continue to stay home whenever possible and observe minimum public health standards against COVID-19.

“That is why our plea to our kababayans is please don’t get sick now. This is not the time to get sick because the hospitals are getting overwhelmed again,” he said.

Other hospitals have also reported a notable increase in their COVID-19 patients.

--ANC, 5 January 2022