Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The conduct of a shortened Bar exam with reduced coverage will work to the advantage of aspiring lawyers in the country, the head of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) said Wednesday.

“Having read the previous bar matters issued by the Supreme Court and the recent one, my personal opinion is that, and as explained, there are even example questions that it is really meant to just focus on the fundamental principles of law…to test the minimum skills required of a lawyer,” said Atty. Burt Estrada.

“So there has been example questions and the court has been very transparent on how it will grade the answers of the examinees and I think it will work to the benefit of the examinees as they will just be graded as either satisfactory, not satisfactory and excellent.”

“So I think it will work to the advantage of the law students as they will really focus on the fundamental principles of the law,” he said.

Estrada said he believes aspiring lawyers are already well-prepared for the upcoming bar exam.

“I’ve looked at the reduced coverage and believe that our students, our examinees would have had prepared, had enough time to prepare for these exams and we hope that we do have more lawyers in the coming months.”

Asked if the reduced coverage of bar exams will affect the quality of lawyers the country will be producing, Estrada said, “I believe not because as I mentioned, our law students have graduated four years in law school, have already reviewed, [for] the longest time they’re in review.”

“And so this, the test is just to determine their minimum skills, their knowledge of the fundamental principles of the law and so this shortened and reduced coverage of the exam I think will still have the result of determining whether a person has the minimum skills to be a member of the bar,” he said.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday announced that it has shortened the Bar exams to two days amid concerns over the effects of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and typhoon Odette.

Previously scheduled on January 16, 23, 30 and February 6 this year, the Bar exams are now set to happen on January 23 and 25.

SC has also merged the eight subjects to four, reducing the coverage of the exams.

SC said it has to push through with the Bar exams to meet demand for new lawyers. The reduced coverage will only apply to this year’s exams.

--ANC, 5 January 2022