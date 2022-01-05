Home  >  News

PH gov't planning another round of mass vaccinations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Another round of nationwide mass vaccinations against COVID-19 being planned by the Philippine government. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   PH COVID-19 vaccination   mass vaccination  