Ilang pasahero hirap sa pag-commute dahil sa paghihigpit sa NCR

Posted at Jan 05 2022 08:16 PM

Patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga nagpopositibong mga manggagawa sa sektor ng pampublikong transportasyon. Hirap naman sa pag-commute ang ilang pasahero dahil sa paghihigpit ng travel protocol sa National Capital Region. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 5 Enero 2022

