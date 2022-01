Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health is studying the use of antigen self-test kits, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

The agency on Monday met with experts, the Food and Drug Administration, and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine to discuss the proposal, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“Kailangan lang ho natin masiguro na wala tayong misuse of the self-test antigen dahil alam naman po natin na meron po tayong tinatawag na 'right test at the right time' at appropriate use,” she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We just need to ensure that there will be no misuse of the self-test antigen because there's what we call "right test at the right time" and appropriate use.)

"Pinagaaraalan kung paano natin maisasagawa na hindi magkakaroon ng inaccurate results ang ating mga kababayan."

(We just need to study how the public can avoid getting inaccurate results.)

The Philippines on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 26.2 percent based on test results of samples from 24,855 individuals on Jan. 2, according to DOH data. This is the highest since Sep. 15 last year, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The United States is finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them, its spokeswoman said.

--With a report from Reuters