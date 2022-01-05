Home  >  News

DOH says NCR now considered at critical risk for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 10:35 PM

The Philippines' daily COVID-19 tally on Wednesday is almost twice as that of the previous day.

The largest jump in infections reportedly in Metro Manila which is now at critical risk for COVID-19 transmission. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2022
 
