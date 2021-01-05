Home  >  News

NCR police chief disputes claim that flight attendant's rape-slay has been solved

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2021 09:55 PM

The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office disputed the claim of Makati Police that the alleged rape-slay case of a flight attendant in the city has been solved.

The family of the victim also wants another autopsy on the body. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2021
