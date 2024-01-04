DSWD cash aid to individuals in crisis situations 'open to all'

Watch more on iWantTFC

It is not just the poor who can avail of the government cash Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations or AICS.

According to Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the AICS is open to every Filipino who is dealing with a crisis situation such as a life-threatening illness.

"Lahat pwedeng lumapit. Maaaring ngayon ay nakakagaan tayo pero biglang nagkaroon ng malubhang sakit sa pamilya. Hindi mo naman na-program. Nasa krisis ka na technically speaking. Hindi namin tinitingnan kung mayaman o mahirap basta mamamayan ka ng republika at kailangan mo ng tulong pinansyal dahil may pinagdaraanan kang krisis medikal ay talagang tutulungan ka," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said the DSWD has given out financial assistance of P100,000 to P300,000 to individuals who are in crisis situations.

According to the DSWD website, the AICS provides "immediate response to cases of individuals and families in crisis situation through the provision of financial and material assistance."

The Department of Social Welfare and Development recently resumed the issuance of guarantee letters (GLs) for Filipinos in need of cash aid for medical and funeral expenses after it was halted in December 2023.

Gatchalian said the DSWD had to stop the issuance of guarantee letters so it could close the books and pay partner hospitals.

He said case workers will look at the individual's capacity to pay, relatives who might be able to help, and other criteria before issuing the guarantee letter.

"Iba-iba ang (pwedeng maibigay) kaya humihingi kami ng copy ng medical abstract. I a-assess 'yan ng mga social worker, yung estado ng tao at claim," he said.