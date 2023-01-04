Some OFWs affected by NAIA New Year's Day mess to finally leave PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Around 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are set to leave the country Wednesday after flights were put on hold on New Year’s Day due to a problem with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) Air Traffic Management Center.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said about 200 OFWs were billeted in hotels across the country as they waited for their rescheduled flights.

“Nung tinanong kasi ako kung ilan pa yung possibly nasa hotel, so ang estimate ko kahapon, nung sumagot ako was 200. Pero hindi ko ibig sabihin na wala silang rebooking. Lahat sila nakakuha ng rebooking, nung mga nai-hotel natin, nung gabi rin na yon nung petsa uno.”

“It’s just that, they needed a place to stay. At tinanong nila kami, kami’y nakapag-rebook pero January 4,5, or 6 ang petsa ng alis, kami ba ay maiho-hotel ng DMW at OWWA until those dates? So malinaw naman ang direktiba ni Secretary Toots Ople at ni Admin Arnell Ignacio, nagpapasalamat kami sa kaniya, na yes, sila’y pwedeng mai-billet muna until their flight dates,” he said.

“So ngayon, January 4 na, so meron na ring aalis na higit-kumulang 60. So talagang mababawasan pa lalo yung mga nasa hotel ngayong araw,” he added.

Cacdac said labor attaches all over the world have been instructed to help Filipino workers explain to their employers why they missed a day or two of work after the holidays.

“May instruction na rin si Secretary Toots sa kaniyang mga labor attaches all over the world na tumulong sa pagpapaliwanag sa mga employers,” he said.

--TeleRadyo, 4 January 2023