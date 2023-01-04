Home  >  News

Abalos asks top police officers to submit courtesy resignation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 11:05 PM

The secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Interior and Local Government asked senior police officials to submit their courtesy resignations amid allegations there are some within their ranks with links to drug trafficking. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2023
 
