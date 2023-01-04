Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine disaster response agency has updated to 52 the death toll in Christmas Day floods that hit several regions of the country.

At least 18 people are still missing, while 16 were reported hurt.

Some parts of Visayas and Mindanao regions are still flooded due to incessant rains, which may continue with the presence of two low pressure areas near the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2023

