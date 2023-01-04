Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. meets China's President Xi Jinping

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 10:47 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2023 10:48 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Chinese premier Li Kechiang.

Marcos Jr. and Xi are expected to sign over a dozen bilateral deals that aim to improve relations strained by a maritime dispute in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2023
 
