Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Bonifacio Ilagan, a co-convenor and spokesperson of the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA), said Wednesday that he had received a death threat through a phone call for the "first time."

"I'm still shaken," Ilagan told ANC when asked about his situation. "This is the first time that I've experienced getting a call; I received quite a few [death threats] in the past but those were through text messages."

Ilagan, an award-winning playwright, activist, and Martial Law survivor, said the threat that he received on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2023, came from a man who claimed to be part of a "unit" tasked to "eliminate" communists.

"He introduced himself as a commander something," Ilagan said of the person who made the threat, adding he's not a communist. "He knew enough of me."

Ilagan noted that he failed to remember the other details because he was shaken, but confirmed that the man told him he was just waiting for a go signal from "high ranks" to "get me."

Asked if the man meant to kill him, Ilagan said, "In the context of his message and in the context of everything that has been happening around, there was no other reason for me to interpret 'get' [for] 'kill.'"

Ilagan has reported the incident at Station 15 of the Quezon City Police District. And he said there's "only one suspect as far as I am concerned and it is the state, it is the military, it is the government."

"Because they are the only ones who would benefit if I retreat from what I am doing, they are the only ones who would benefit if I silence."

The military has yet to issue a statement on Ilagan's accusation.

CARMMA condemned the latest death threat received by Ilagan, saying it was because the activist courageously stood up for his principles.

"We take this latest threat against Boni Ilagan as still another proof of the overweening arrogance of the Marcoses and their ilk and their utter lack of remorse for their crimes," it said in a statement Wednesday.

"But if they think that this will deter us from our campaign, they are wrong. We will uphold and defend Ka Boni’s rights, and we will never relent in the struggle for truth and accountability, despite threats and challenges," CARMMA also said.

The Marcos family has yet to comment on the issue.