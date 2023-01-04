Home  >  News

Former PH transport official claims New Year's Day air travel chaos due to negligence

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 11:10 PM

Former Philippine transport officials blame negligence for the New Year’s Day fiasco at Manila’s international airport.

They also claim funds meant for the airport’s technical upgrade were diverted. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2023
