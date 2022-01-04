Some NCR hospitals struggling as more health workers test positive for COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2022 11:02 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Manila, hospital utilization, healthcare workers, COVID-19, coronavirus, omicron
- /business/01/05/22/99-mrt-3-workers-positive-for-covid-in-antigen-test
- /sports/01/05/22/nba-randle-returns-to-help-knicks-knock-off-pacers
- /news/01/05/22/vaccine-chief-galvez-says-15-staffers-caught-covid-19
- /sports/01/05/22/morant-grizzlies-get-past-cavs-for-sixth-straight-win
- /sports/01/05/22/nba-vanvleets-33-powers-raptors-past-spurs