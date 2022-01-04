Home  >  News

Some NCR hospitals struggling as more health workers test positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 11:02 PM

Several Metro Manila hospitals are struggling to cope with rising COVID-19 admissions as more of their medical staff contract the virus.

The healthcare workers may not have been infected while on duty. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2021
 
