NCR residents flock to vaccination sites as curbs loom for unvaxxed individuals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 11:03 PM

More Metro Manila residents get their COVID-19 jabs as restrictions loom for unvaccinated individuals in the region.

Metro Manila officials are also set to ramp up vaccinations of senior citizens. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2021
 
