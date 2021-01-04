Home  >  News

Senate to focus on lack of COVID-19 vaccines in PH in vaccination program probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 11:06 PM

A multi-agency probe in the Philippines will look into the alleged use of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines by Chinese workers in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman welcomed the supposed vaccinations but rejects any probe into the other unlicensed coronavirus shots given to the president's security group. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2021
