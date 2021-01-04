PSG vaccination legal? Wait for probe results before saying so, says Health chief

Watch also in iWantTFC

Investigation results are necessary before concluding whether or not President Rodrigo Duterte's security team violated laws in getting unauthorized and possibly smuggled vaccines against the novel coronavirus, said an official leading the country's COVID-19 response.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa over the weekend said there is no law banning the Presidential Security Group from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from China that the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved.

“Nirerespeto po natin ang mga opinyon ng sinuman. Ang mahalaga po rito ay kung anong kalalabasan ng imbestigasyong ginagawa ng FDA,” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

(We respect everyone's opinion. What is important is the result of the investigation of the FDA.)

“Huwag po nating pangunahan ang anumang resulta na ilalalabas ng FDA, NBI, at saka Bureau of Customs sa naturing imbestigasyon,” he said in a public briefing.

(Let us not preempt the result that the FDA, National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Customs will release on the said investigation.)

Under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale offering for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited, the body earlier said.

The health department is coordinating with the Professional Regulations Commission to look into who administered the unregistered vaccine to the PSG, said Duque.

He said his agency would also monitor the possible adverse effects of the vaccine on Duterte's security team.

