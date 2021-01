Palace welcomes LGU initiatives to buy coronavirus vaccines

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Monday that it welcomes the initiative of various local governments to inoculate their constituents against the the novel coronavirus.



All transactions for procuring COVID-19 vaccines will still be "government-to-government" and will pass through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Let's just say we welcome the contribution of the LGUs kasi ibig sabihin, mas marami tayong budget para bumili ng vaccine at hindi lang iyong manggagaling sa pondo ng national government," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(This means that we have more budget to buy vaccines, and that funds will not just come from the national government.)

Local governments that have allotted their own funds for the COVID-19 vaccination include Manila, Pasig, Navotas and Valenzuela.

