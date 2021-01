'Good' if 100,000 Chinese in Philippines really vaccinated against COVID-19: Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Monday that it would be "good" if a report turned out true that some 100,000 Chinese nationals in the Philippines had been inoculated against the novel coronavirus.

Anti-crime advocate Teresita Ang-See reportedly said that around 100,000 Chinese workers of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he had no information on the matter.

“Pero kung totoo man, eh di mabuti—100,000 less possible carriers of the coronavirus,” Roque told reporters in an online briefing.

(But if this is true, then good—there will be 100,000 less possible carriers of the coronavirus.)

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said he was “not in the loop on this matter.”

“We’ll see what we can find out,” he said.

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

