Unconsolidated jeepneys still operating in Metro Manila after lapse of deadline
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:25 AM
Concerns are raised over potential fare increases and a scarcity of jeepney units once Philippine transport regulators crack down on unconsolidated jeepneys. But it's business as usual for now as jeepney drivers ply their regular routes. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024