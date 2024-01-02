Home  >  News

Unconsolidated jeepneys still operating in Metro Manila after lapse of deadline

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:25 AM

Concerns are raised over potential fare increases and a scarcity of jeepney units once Philippine transport regulators crack down on unconsolidated jeepneys.

But it’s business as usual for now as jeepney drivers ply their regular routes. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024
