Over 60 people killed in Japan quake; thousand remain without water and electricity
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2024 10:48 PM
More rescuers are deployed to search for trapped survivors of Japan's New Year's Day quake. Dangerous conditions are hampering the rescue efforts. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024