Home  >  News

Over 60 people killed in Japan quake; thousand remain without water and electricity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 10:48 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

More rescuers are deployed to search for trapped survivors of Japan’s New Year’s Day quake.

Dangerous conditions are hampering the rescue efforts. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Japan   earthquake  