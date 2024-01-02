Home > News Marcos aims to remove PH from anti-money laundering watchdog’s ‘gray list’ ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the Philippines removed from the gray list of a global anti-money laundering watchdog. Remittances of Filipinos abroad could take a hit if the Philippines fails to resolve the issues flagged by the watchdog. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. money laundering AMLC