Filipino caregivers in Japan share experience of M7.6 quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:10 AM

The Philippine government vows to help Japan cope with the aftermath of the New Year’s Day quake in its west coast.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said all Filipinos in the quake-hit area are safe and accounted for. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024
