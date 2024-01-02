Home > News Filipino caregivers in Japan share experience of M7.6 quake ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2024 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government vows to help Japan cope with the aftermath of the New Year’s Day quake in its west coast. The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said all Filipinos in the quake-hit area are safe and accounted for. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Japan Philippine Embassy in Tokyo earthquake