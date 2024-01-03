Home > News Colmenares raises chilling effect of Anti-Terror Law anew after SC released rules on anti-terrorism cases ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2024 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A former Philippine lawmaker warns about the chilling effect of the country’s anti-terror law on political dissent. But the justice department maintains there is an urgent need to address terrorism in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Neri Colmenares Anti-Terror Law Supreme Court SC