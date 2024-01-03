Home  >  News

Colmenares raises chilling effect of Anti-Terror Law anew after SC released rules on anti-terrorism cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 10:50 PM

A former Philippine lawmaker warns about the chilling effect of the country’s anti-terror law on political dissent.

But the justice department maintains there is an urgent need to address terrorism in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024
