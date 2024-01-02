Amihan affects Luzon, easterlies affect rest of PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Northern and Central Luzon will experience some cold winds brought by the northeast monsoon or amihan, weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, and Quezon.

On the other hand, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.