Vietnamese tiklo matapos magpadeliver umano ng shabu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 07:18 AM

MAYNILA—Sa kulungan nag-Bagong Taon ang isang 30-anyos na Vietnamese na lalaki matapos siyang magpadeliver umano ng shabu gamit ang isang service app.

Kwento ng delivery rider, alas 7 ng umaga nang makatanggap siya ng delivery booking sa Bel Air, Makati City.

Pagdating sa lugar, humarap sa kaniya ang dalawang Vietnamese nationals na nag-abot ng kulay pulang eco bag na ipinadedeliver sa isang condominium sa Brgy. San Lorenzo, Makati.

Hindi na siya kinibo ng dalawa nang tanungin kung ano ang laman ng bag. Dito na kinutuban ang rider at agad na nagtungo sa police station para magsumbong.

Sa loob lamang ng 30 minuto, agad na nagsagawa ang pulis ng isang entrapment operation para mahuli ang suspek.

Pagcheck nila sa laman ng parcel, nakuha nila ang isang sachet ng hinihilang shabu na nagkakahalaga ng nasa P6,000 halaga at nakasilid sa isang kahon ng facemask.

Nagpositibo din ang suspek sa drug test at inaming nasa pitong buwan na siyang gumagamit ng droga.

Nahaharap ngayon ang suspek sa kasong paglabag ng Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. 

Magsasagawa din umano ang mga pulis ng isang follow-up operation para matunton ang pinagkukuhaan nito ng droga.—Ulat ni Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

