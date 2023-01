Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The scheduled hike in Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) contribution this year will have a slight effect on the agency's programs, an official said Tuesday.

Rey Balena, the senior manager of PhilHealth's corporate communications team, said the rollout of the agency’s benefits under its plans would only have some "adjustments" when it comes to its implementation.

"Hindi natin sinasabi na hindi na tuloy-tuloy. Sinasabi natin na magkakaroon lamang ng adjustment sa implementation," said Balena during a Teleradyo interview.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang pag-implement ng ating programa. Sa ating benepisyo naman, makakaasa naman ang ating mga miyembro na ang current level of benefit ay masu-sustain. Mandato rin yan sa Universal Healthcare Law," he added.

Other adjustments under its benefit plans will be discussed on Wednesday, he said. But he mentioned that among those that will be affected are the out-patient therapeutic care for severe acute malnutrition and for mental health.

Their COVID-19 package will not be affected by the deferment of rate hikes.