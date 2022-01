Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Omicron may become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country within 3 to 4 weeks, an official of the Department of Health said Monday.

Asked if the recent spike can be attributed to the omicron variant, Usec. Leopoldo Vega said the delta variant remains the dominant one in the Philippines.

People watch a firework display during the New Year celebration at Eastwood Mall, in Quezon City, Philippines, January 1, 2022. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

"I think we now still have the delta around, very much the delta but since we reported our first omicron case way back in December 5 and there has been a continuous increase in the sequencing of this omicron virus, it looks like we will presume that the omicron is here, but it’s still not dominant," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I think in about 3 to 4 weeks as predicted, the omicron will be dominant in terms of 50 percent to 90 percent of the cases, overtaking the delta virus. But the delta virus is definitely still around with us," he said.

Vega said only about 2 percent of positive tests undergo genome sequencing, which will detect the kind of COVID-19 mutation a person may have. This is much lower than the 10 to 15 percent sampled in Europe.

However, he said the DOH is presuming that the "omicron is with us and the wave is starting to grow because of the numbers that are doubling day by day."

The agency on Sunday reported 4,600 new cases of COVID-19, up 14.5 times from the 318 it recorded 7 days earlier. The positivity rate also more than quadrupled from 4.5 percent on Dec. 27 to 19.6 percent on Dec. 31.