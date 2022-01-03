Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Tourism said another Filipino has been caught violating COVID-19 mandatory quarantine protocols after posting on social media about going for a massage session.

“Actually meron pa isang kaso e. Binigay 'yung pangalan, nag-skip ng quarantine, in fact nag-post pa sa social media nagpapamasahe siya. Nahuli na rin,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Her comments come after a Filipina broke the mandatory quarantine protocols for travelers from the United States.

Officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government have said that Gwyneth Anne Chua may have infected about 15 people after skipping isolation at a Makati hotel.

Romulo-Puyat encouraged the public to give them the names of alleged COVID-19 quarantine violators so they can be investigated.

“E ‘di ba in media kailangan natin makakuha ng pangalan, ‘di ba, para ma-verify. At least ngayon ‘pag may nagsasabi sa’min narinig nila, I always say please give us the names.”

The official also said they are looking at the possibility that syndicates may be involved in breaches at some quarantine centers and hotels.

“We are working with the (Bureau of Quarantine) at the coast guard atsaka the (Department of the Interior and Local Government), lagi naman kami nagpapaalaala sa mga hotel kasi naririnig na nga namin 'yung mga may ganito daw, 'yung absentee quarantine,” she said.

“So ang gagawin na lang namin together with the other authorities, huhulihin na lang. Kasi siyempre lagi naman nila dini-deny pag tinatanong namin sa hotel, na narinig namin na may ganito silang patakaran, lagi naman nila dini-deny, so anyway, marami naman na nagbibigay ng mga pangalan, huhulihin na lang namin.”

“For example the second or third day, che-check na lang namin kung talagang naka-quarantine sa hotel na ‘yun,” she said.

--TeleRadyo, 3 January 2022