The Philippine General Hospital has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 infections, with 60 percent of COVID admissions saying they are already vaccinated, the hospital's spokesperson said Monday.

PGH Spokesman Jonas del Rosario said COVID admissions in the hospital rose from around 30 on Christmas Day to 116 confirmed cases as of January 2.

"Mabilis. [We are admitting] 10-15 patients a day," he told TeleRadyo, adding the hospital is prioritizing moderate to severe cases.

Sixty percent of those admitted for COVID have been vaccinated, del Rosario said, citing preliminary data.

There are 10 children admitted in the hospital for COVID-19; 8 out of the 10 are mild with co-morbidities while 2 are moderate to severe.

Thirty percent of adult COVID cases in PGH are severe while the rest are mild to moderate, according to del Rosario.

The Philippines has so far detected 10 Omicron cases, three of which were domestic infections and the rest were from overseas travelers.

The Philippines confirmed 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The positivity rate was also at 19.6 percent, way above the 5 percent recommended rate by the World Health Organization, and the highest level since Sept. 20 last year.

ABS-CBN News, January 3, 2022