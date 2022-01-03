Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila may reach its peak as early as January 15 or as late as the third week of February, an expert said Monday.

“In terms of projections nakikita natin, posibleng tumaas talaga 'yung kaso, lalo na kapag hindi tayo nagkaroon ng matinding intervention,” Prof. Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team said.

“At, doon sa aming pinalabas ng UP Pandemic Response Team na projections, possible tayong magkaroon ng peak, yung kung kailan magkakaroon ng increase tapos magpi-peak at magde-decrease, ang pinaka-early neto ay January 15, 'yung half ng, middle ng January, 'yung pinaka-late naman ay third week ng February.”

“So nandiyan 'yung posibleng peak na mangyari. And 'yung size nung peak natin, kung gaano kalaki, e yung reported cases natin e posibleng mag-range from 20,000-40,000 cases,” he said.

Rabajante said cases may peak earlier if COVID-19 health protocols are not properly implemented.

“Yung timelines na 'yan ay depende sa magiging behavior natin ‘no, kasi kung talagang, kahit may Alert Level 3 tayo pero 'yung implementations ay hindi masyadong maganda at still people will be very mobile, mas bibilis 'yung transmission ng omicron so mapapaaga ngayon 'yung peak natin.”

“Yung delay naman ng peak ay if there will be a good indication na naging effective 'yung mga alert levels natin and people will somehow maintain 'yung minimum public health standards, pwedeng madelay 'yung peak,” he explained.

“And ang kagandahan sa pag-delay ng peak, ay posibleng bumaba din 'yung size ng peak. 'Yung hindi tayo pwedeng umabot, posibleng hindi tayo doon umabot sa 40,000 na projections,” he added.

The Philippines confirmed 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The positivity rate was also at 19.6 percent, way above the 5 percent recommended rate by the World Health Organization, and the highest level since Sept. 20 last year.

Doctors have said that the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the country is very characteristic of a highly transmissible variant of concern.

--TeleRadyo, 3 January 2022