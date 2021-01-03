Lalaki patay, higit 30 naospital sa Davao Occidental dahil sa diarrhea
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2021 06:45 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, rehiyon, regions, regional news, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, diarrhea, diarrhea outbreak, TV Patrol, Hernel Tocmo
- /news/01/03/21/construction-worker-patay-matapos-mapagkamalang-holdaper-ng-pulis
- /overseas/01/03/21/tokyo-reports-816-new-covid-19-cases-as-governors-push-for-state-of-emergency
- /sports/01/03/21/pba-eyeing-at-least-two-conferences-for-46th-season
- /entertainment/01/03/21/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-heat-up-dancefloor-with-symphony-performance
- /overseas/01/03/21/skorea-says-3rd-wave-of-coronavirus-being-contained