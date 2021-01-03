Home  >  News

Lalaki patay, higit 30 naospital sa Davao Occidental dahil sa diarrhea

Posted at Jan 03 2021 06:45 PM

Isa ang patay habang higit 30 ang na-ospital sa Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental matapos magsuka at mag-diarrhea. Isinisi ang pagkasira ng kanilang tiyan sa ininom umanong tubig na galing sa poso. Nagpa-Patrol, Hernel Tocmo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 3 Enero 2021

