Askal dies after being run over by motorcycle in Fairview
Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 02 2024 08:28 AM

A stray dog, or askal, lost its life after being struck by a motorcycle along the eastbound lane of North Fairview at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The motorist involved sustained injuries and was found lying on the pavement, receiving assistance from the MMDA and the ambulance unit of QC.