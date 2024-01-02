Home  >  News

Askal dies after being run over by motorcycle in Fairview

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2024 08:28 AM

A stray dog, or askal, lost its life after being struck by a motorcycle along the eastbound lane of North Fairview at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The motorist involved sustained injuries and was found lying on the pavement, receiving assistance from the MMDA and the ambulance unit of QC.
