4 Las Piñas tanods charged with murder of man found in C5 creek

Watch more on iWantTFC

Police have filed murder charges against 4 barangay tanods being linked to the death of a man found in a creek in Las Piñas after Christmas.

"Kinasuhan po natin ng murder base po sa mga elemento ng pangyayari, 'yung salaysay po ng mga witnesses at 'yung CCTV na nakuha po namin. 'Yung footage na nagpapakita na marami po sila na hawak nila yung [lalaki] bago po ito mamatay. Nakasakay po sa tricycle. Diumano papunta ito sa medical test pero nawala na lang po," PCol Jaime Santos, Las Pinas police chief, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said the 4 tanods are currently in police custody.

The police chief said authorities received a call that a dead body was found at C5 Creek in Barangay Manuyo Uno last December 27.

An autopsy later revealed that the man, identified as Gerico Rocabo, 24, died of asphyxia or strangulation.

Witnesses later said the victim was in the custody of several barangay tanods hours before he was found dead. The police chief said 12 barangay tanods were on duty at the time that Rocabo went missing on December 26.

Another witness said he spotted Rocabo along with 2 barangay tanods inside a stainless tricycle that was used as a patrol vehicle.

He urged other witnesses to come forward and expose who committed the crime.