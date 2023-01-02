Watch more on iWantTFC

Matinding pagod, abala at gastos ang idinulot sa libo-libong pasahero ng nangyaring aberya sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Katunayan, hanggang ngayong Lunes ay may mga delayed at kanseladong flight pa rin. Pero ayon sa mga airline, tuloy-tuloy ang recovery operations para makalipad ang lahat ng apektadong pasahero. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 2 Enero 2023