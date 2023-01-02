Home  >  News

Filipino Catholics at Manila Cathedral pray for late Benedict XVI

Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:10 PM

The Catholic Church and its faithful began the year in mourning with the death of former pope emeritus Benedict XVI, the first head of the Catholic Church to resign in nearly 600 years. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2023
