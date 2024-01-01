Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - After the December 31 deadline for the PUV consolidation lapsed, transport group PISTON believes a certain exemption set by the government stirred confusion among jeepney drivers.

A memorandum by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last week said that traditional jeepneys which fail to consolidate their franchises will still be allowed until Jan. 31, 2024 to ply routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated.

But PISTON President Mody Floranda said on Monday that no route has reached the 60 percent mark yet, which means "technically" they can still operate.

"Ang isang problema lang natin is pag tiningnan natin, walang ni isang ruta ang umabot sa 60 percent ang compliance sa ruta, unless karamihan ay 'di umabot. Dahil halimbawa, sa Cubao-Divisoria, 13 unit na modern ang tumatakbo, pero 155 ang traditional jeepneys," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo in an interview Monday, New Year's Day.

Some 14,000 or 33.21 percent of jeepneys in Metro Manila have consolidated into cooperatives as of January 29.

Florendo said PUV drivers will continue to operate amid the confusion in policies.

"Ito nga po yung nakakalito na inilabas ng LTFRB, na binigyan ng isang buwan at pwede pa tayong bumiyahe. Pero sinasabi nila, hindi na dahil expired na at wala tayong prangkisa. Kaya nagdudulot ito ng kalituhan sa transport sector," he said.

"Pero sa'tin, batay sa inilabas, bumiyahe tayo dahil nagbigay naman ng extension. At kung ano ang kalituhan, ang LTFRB hindi tayo ang may problema, kung 'di ang LTFRB dahil hindi malinaw kung ano ang inilabas," he added.

Manibela, another group opposed to the consolidation, is hoping that the time will make authorities reconsider the policy.

"Malaking bagay po ito. Gaya po ng sinabi namin nitong nakaraan na malaking bagay at nagpapasalamat po kami. Alam namin na marami pang puwedeng mangyari, baka sakaling mapagbigyan tayo at mapakinggan tayo, lalo na po ang Korte Suprema na lagi nating pinagdadadsal na sana magkaroon ng TRO at magkaroon uli," Manibela President Mar Valbuena shared in a separate interview.