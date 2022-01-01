Home > News THROWBACK: Motorcycle taxis ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2022 08:03 AM | Updated as of Jan 01 2022 10:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC In this throwback episode of "Failon Ngayon," check out the program's simulation on the different kinds of motorcycles as lawmakers pondered regulating motorcycle taxi companies. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber CA Throwback, current affairs, Failon Ngayon, motorcycle taxi Read More: CA Throwback current affairs Failon Ngayon motorcycle taxi /sports/01/02/22/nba-demar-derozan-wins-it-at-buzzer-again-for-bulls/news/01/02/22/alamin-pagkakaiba-ng-sintomas-dulot-ng-omicron-delta-variant/sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win/video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget