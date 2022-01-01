Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said the public should expect a thorough investigation into the Filipina who allegedly broke quarantine protocols and consequently infected many others over the holiday.

“Lahat po ng posibleng pwede nating isama as part of our supporting documents, evidence sa ating piskalya ay isasama po natin. At no stones will be left unturned sa pagfile ng kaso because, of course, this concerns public health at peligro sa ating mga sarili at sa mga taong nasa ating paligid,” PNP spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba said.

That was Alba’s answer when asked if authorities will look into the social media posts by Gwyneth Anne Chua, who allegedly breached health restrictions, and her companions at a party in Poblacion, Makati.

Alba said police were eyeing pressing charges against Chua for breaking the law on reporting communicable diseases.

“Tuloy tuloy po ’yung pagkalap ng ebidensya and, of course, kasama dito ’yung pagkukumpeto nu’ng mga CCTV footages mula doon sa mga establishments na napuntahan nung ating subject,” he said.

“Kinukumpleto na rin ’yung mga other evidences, like ’yung mga signed affidavits na posibleng kasama ito sa isusupport natin sa pagsampa nung ating PNP ng reklamo sa paglabag sa Republic Act 11332 o tinatawag nating Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

“So sa mga deliberate violators naman na talagang nanandyang lumabag sa kanilang, lalo na in connection sa kanilang mga personal agenda or interest, we will make sure on the part of the PNP mananagot ang mga ito sa batas ngayon na we are threatened ng omicron variant at tumataas na naman ’yung kaso,” Alba added.

Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15, following an increase in COVID-19 cases and the likelihood of the local transmission of the highly infectious omicron variant.