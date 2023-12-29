Home > Life How to keep your furbabies safe on New Year's Eve ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2023 09:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Friday gave tips on taking care of pets during New Year revelries that could stress animals with loud firecracker blasts and air pollution. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber pets, animals, furbabies, dogs, cats, New Year, 2024, Bagong Taon, PAWS , ANC, ANC promo Read More: pets animals furbabies dogs cats New Year 2024 Bagong Taon PAWS