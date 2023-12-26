Watch more on iWantTFC

Nang malaman ng 15-year-old high school student na si Jacqueline Go na ang art activities ay nakakatulong na maibsan ang sakit na nadarama ng mga cancer patient, simulan niya ang Damgo Art Therapy.

Kwento ni Go, “Damgo in Visaya is dream, which is like a very big symbol for them. I created the story of Damgo as like creating a new world for them to imagine where it’s all a magical world which they wouldn’t get to experience themselves.”

Ang tiyuhin niya ang kanyang naging inspirasyon na ipagpatuloy ang nasimulang proyekto.

“My uncle has passed away, I wasn’t able to spend as much time with them because they are all in Cebu and I’m in Manila, so I’m quite sad about that but I really wonder what they had to go through for their cancers,” sabi ni Go.

Noond Oktubre sinimulan ni Go ang Damgo Art Therapy sa Bahay Aruga, isang halfway house para sa mga taong may sakit na cancer. Dito pansamantalang namamalagi ang mga may sakit na walang matutuluyan habang nagpapa-chemotherapy sa Manila.

“It made me like think more deeply – I already had deep connection with cancer itself because of the history, I think this made it like even go deeper coz you know it’s one thing that just like you know say cancer is a very big part of it and you know it happens a lot but it’s another to really experience what they go through,” sabi niya.

Isang paraan daw ang sining ng pagpipinta para pansamalantalang makalimutan ang iniindang sakit dulot ng chemotherapy para sa mga pasyente.

Dagdag pa niya, “it’s like a nice way for them to escape, like a nice way to see it.”

Ulat ni Bernadette Sembrano para sa programang Tao Po.

