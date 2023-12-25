'Surfing Santas' ride the waves in Christmas Eve tradition

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of surfing Santas and a few elves took to the waves on Christmas Eve (December 24) for the annual Surfing Santa Day on Florida’s Cocoa Beach.

The event, now in its 15th year, draws hundreds of surfers and onlookers, with many dressing in elaborate Christmas beach gear. What organizers say began as a simple family beach day has grown into a beloved tradition for both locals and visitors, with its distinctive blend of Florida sunshine and Christmas spirit.

The event’s founder, George Trosset, told Reuters it was a chance for people to leave politics and their daily hassles behind.

“No-one’s complaining about Donald Trump. No-one’s whining about Joe Biden. Everybody’s here to have a good time, and it’s happening right now,” Trosset said.

Participants and spectators enjoyed live music, a costume contest, and, of course, watched the Surfing Santas ride the waves.