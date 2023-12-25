Home  >  Life

Some Filipino families opt for simple Christmas celebration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2023 11:38 PM

The Pope speaks of God's salvation in his Christmas Day message as some Filipinos forego their grand celebrations to share their blessings with the homeless.  — The World Tonight, ANC, December 25, 2023 
