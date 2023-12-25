Home > Life Some Filipino families opt for simple Christmas celebration ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2023 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Pope speaks of God's salvation in his Christmas Day message as some Filipinos forego their grand celebrations to share their blessings with the homeless. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Christmas, Christmas 2023 Read More: ANC The World Tonight ANC promo Christmas Christmas 2023