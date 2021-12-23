Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: Napreserbang dinosaur embryo nahanap sa China

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:30 PM

Alam niyo ba na isang itlog ng dinosaur ang natuklasan sa Ganzhou sa China? Ang espesyal dito ay mayroon pang embryo ng dinosaur sa loob na napreserba. Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Disyembre 2021

