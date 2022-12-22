Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: Ika-800 anibersaryo ng Belen ipagdiriwang sa 2023

Posted at Dec 22 2022 09:57 PM

Alam niyo ba na sa susunod na taon ipagdiriwang ang ika-800 taon mula nang unang itampok ang Belen? Nagpa-Patrol, Migs Bustos. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 22 Disyembre 2022

