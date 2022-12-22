Alam N'yo Ba: Ika-800 anibersaryo ng Belen ipagdiriwang sa 2023
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2022 09:57 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, Alam N'yo Ba
- /sports/12/22/22/aff-mitsubishi-cup-azkals-seek-breakthrough-vs-brunei
- /video/entertainment/12/22/22/donbelle-may-christmas-message-para-sa-isat-isa
- /video/entertainment/12/22/22/fans-dagsa-sa-inaabangang-eraserheads-reunion-concert
- /video/news/12/22/22/ilang-may-edad-mula-sa-correctional-may-hiling-sa-pangulo-ngayong-pasko
- /news/12/22/22/mga-pamilihan-ng-regalo-ham-sa-quiapo-pinipilahan-na