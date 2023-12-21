Boots on Ronaldo Valdez: Versatile, hilarious, sentimental

Watch more on iWantTFC

Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez worked with countless actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry including Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, whom he shared the screen with in the 70’s; one of which is "Pag-ibig Ko’y 'Wag Mong Sukatin" in 1975.

"Even then, si Ron talaga very sentimental, very emotional, impassioned at masaya, magulo. Alam mo si Ronaldo pag hindi mo kilala, akala mo seryoso eh. One thing about his face is it’s not readily a smiling face, until nabuksan na niya 'yung loob niya sa'yo," she said.

After doing more films together, Boots saw Valdez’s versatility in acting.

"From the very beginning, napaka-versatile niya talaga sa comedy, sa action, sa drama, even 'yung mga gay roles na kanyang pinortray, hilarious talaga."

Fast forward to 1993, Boots did the Aga Muhlach-Aiko Melendez movie "May Minamahal," portraying the future mother-in-law of Aiko who was Valdez’s daughter in the film.

Boots recalled how the late actor made everyone laugh during the take.

"Dumating 'yung eksena na pag-uusapan namin 'yung kasal nina Aga at Aiko. Siyempre kasama 'yung pamilya ko, kasama 'yung pamilya niya."

She continued, "Isang elemento doon ay 'yung venue ng wedding, and Folk Arts. Pag rehearsal namin, lumalabas 'yung word na ‘Folk Arts’, nung nag-take na kami, biglang itong si Ronaldo [sinabing] 'Eh sa Folks Art tayo.' Pag sigaw ni Direk Joey Reyes ng ‘cut!’ Tawanan kami lahat.’

Another unforgettable story that Boots recounted was when she was supposed to cry in a scene and Valdez has his back turned from the camera.

She said the actor was making faces at her during a scene which was supposed to be serious.

"Si Ronaldo nakatalikod sa kamera habang umiiyak eh siya pa naman nakakatawa talaga 'yung mukha niya pag nagke-kengkoy," she recalled.

Years went by and they would still do projects up until early this year when they did "Ikaw at Ako" under VIVA Films. It was that time when the actress noticed a big physical change on Valdez.

"I noticed, ang laki nang pinanghina ng katawan niya. Very sprightly 'yan eh, nagda-drive pa siya, nag-e-exercise 'di ba, pero ito parang ang hina ng katawan niya, dapat akayin mo, nakabaston, kulang na lang mag-walker... hindi naman pero very slow moving," she added.

She continued "itong shooting namin, rehearsal pa lang humahagulgol na. There must’ve been something deep inside him that's very different."

"Bumagal 'yung salita niya, parang nag-iisip maigi kapag nagsalita, all these very notable differences from two years ago."

The news about his death was a big shock for Boots. The following day, she immediately went to the wake and caught up with Valdez’ daughter Melissa Gibbs.

"So si Melissa siguro hindi nila alam na palabas na 'yung last picture niya, 'yung ‘Ikaw at Ako’, may dala akong trailer sa cellphone ko, pinakita ko kay Melissa 'yung trailer, napanood niya, iniwan ko sa kanila ang trailer."

Throughout his career, Valdez’s most notable role was being that burst of sunshine to everyone in and outside work.

"Diba may title ng libro ‘Laughter is the best medicine’, si Ron.. Kung meron may sakit dun sa set, nacu-cure because of his laughter."