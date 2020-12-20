Home  >  Life

Ultimate Gray at Illuminating, napiling mga color of the year para sa 2021

ABS-CBN News

Dec 20 2020

Hindi lang isa kundi 2 kulay ang napiling colors of the year para sa 2021. Ano nga ba ang mga kulay na ito at ano ang ibig sabihin nito sa mundo ng fashion? Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 20 Disyembre 2020.

