Watch more on iWantTFC

A Spanish police officer dressed up as Spiderman visited sick children at a Malaga hospital on Monday (December 18) to cheer them up during the Christmas period.

Hanging from the facade of the hospital, Eduardo Balboa interacted with the youngest patients sending kisses and doing the superheroe's iconic web gesture.

"It's a gift to be able to make children smile, who are having a bad time because of different health circumstances and are not able to be home at such an important time as Christmas," Balboa told Reuters outside the hospital

Along with the Olivares Foundation, Balboa started this initiative 9 years ago when inspired by a US father who dressed up as Superman to cheer up his sick child.

(Production: Jon Nazca, Claire Pryde, Miguel Gutierrez)