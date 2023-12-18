Watch more on iWantTFC

In celebration of the 24th anniversary of Malolos' cityhood, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, in cooperation with the City Government of Malolos, Bulacan, and fueled by the initiative of Sen. Joel Villanueva, presented the Gabi ng Musika sa Barasoain.

The night of music and celebration featured the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo G. Ranera, with special performances by Lara Maigue and Gian Magdangal.

Present at the special event were Senators Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito, along with local leaders of the province. Residents of Malolos were treated to two hours of classical music with the second part featuring popular Christmas songs with the historic Barasoain Church serving as the backdrop.

"It's such a dream of mine na madala namin sila dito sa mahal namin na lalawigan kaya nagpapasalamat tayo sa kanilang pamunuan," Villanueva said.

Around 10pm the concert was paused as rain started to pour, prompting members of the orchestra to vacate the stage. Despite the pause, residents left with smiles.

The hometown senator said he was supposed to perform a surprise number but the downpour washed away those plans.

"Tignan mo naman - sinabi ko pa lang na kakanta ako umulan na. What more kung natuloy pa, lalo uulan," the senator joked.

A brief fireworks display concluded the festivities. Despite the abrupt stop to the concert, the residents still managed to go home with smiles on their faces.